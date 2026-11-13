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CFTC Chair Michael Selig says the crypto industry is embracing the agency's rulemaking
By Talia Kaplan,5 days ago
Michael Selig, chair of the CFTC, joins CNBC's Talia Kaplan at the Cantor Convergence conference in Miami Beach to discuss the agency's regulation of cryptocurrencies and the Democrats' sweep in the midterms. In the exclusive interview, he also discusses the latest in the legal battles over prediction markets and perpetual futures.