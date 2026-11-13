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Paddleboarder Vanishes Off Sausalito Shoreline, Coast Guard Joins Urgent Search
By Eric Tanaka,10 days ago
A paddleboarder vanished from view about 100 yards off the Sausalito shoreline Thursday afternoon, triggering an urgent multi-agency search across Marin County waters. Southern Marin Fire District crews responded around 1:15 p.m. to a report of a person in the water near 100 Spinnaker Dr., and the search was still underway more than an hour later with the person's status unknown.
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