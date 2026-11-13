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Macon warming centers open this weekend as temperatures drop near freezing
By Monica Diaz-Meek,10 days ago
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two warming centers in Macon are offering shelter this weekend as nighttime temperatures are expected to drop near or below freezing. Macon-Bibb County officials say the Salvation Army of Central Georgia and Brookdale Resource Center will provide warm, safe places for individuals and families who need shelter.
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