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Zionism’s Excellent Adventure
By Amal Ghandour,4 days ago
You’re looking at two photos that capture the journey of the Zionist narrative. The one to your left is the iconic snapshot of Israeli soldiers, after the 1967 conquest of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza, standing by the Wailing Wall and looking towards the heavens as if in gratitude for God’s favor and choice. The other is of an Israeli soldier and settler, right out of central casting, taunting a Palestinian woman.