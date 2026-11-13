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PharmTech’s Weekly Roundup—November 13, 2026: AI Accountability, Anticounterfeiting, and FDA Approvals
9 days ago
This week addressed AI accountability, CPHI award winners, NFC anticounterfeiting, first-in-class FDA approvals, and a shelved FDA voucher pilot lead this week’s roundup. This week on PharmTech.com, the industry’s newest tools kept running into the same question: who’s accountable, and what evidence proves they work? Those tools ranged from AI agents and robotic fillers to near-field communication (NFC)-tagged packs and solvents made from whisky waste. Meanwhile, regulators delivered first-in-class approvals and quietly pulled back on a fast-track experiment.