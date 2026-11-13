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An Eye for an Eye: A Film That Never Blinks
By Alex Demyanenko,4 days ago
Iranian filmmakers Tanaz Eshaghian and Farzad Jafari's true-crime documentary explores the cost of forgiveness under an ancient law. A man buys a house outside Tehran and notices, not long after moving in, something pushing up through the carpet. He pulls the carpet back and sees a leg. There is a man sealed into the floor like a secret the building itself had been keeping. It’s the kind of opening that belongs to a thriller. And An Eye for an Eye is every bit a thriller.