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What does liberation look like for Black America? More Than 100 leaders are mapping it out
9 days ago
The State of the People's "Black Papers" offer a comprehensive vision for building a more equitable future for Black communities. In 1977, some of the most important Black writers of the century—Audre Lorde, June Jordan, Toni Morrison, among them—gathered in one another's apartments to debate, swap drafts, and dream out loud. What came out of those living rooms still shapes how African American studies is taught today.