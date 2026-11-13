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Focus West Michigan 11-13-26: Dogs Denied, Jenison meeting cancelled
By Joe Bielecki,9 days ago
Pause with a Cause addresses concerns over service dogs being denied access, a student led meeting at Jenison High School has been cancelled over concerns, and an on-line marketplace for artists and entrepreneurs with disabilities. Attorney General Dana Nessel files suit against Mackinac Island ferry service Hoffmann Marine, maternal healthcare...