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Winter Breakdowns Get Easier With These 9 Items Every Car Emergency Kit Needs
By Gail Pink,9 days ago
Winter breakdowns become more dangerous when snow, ice, and short daylight delays help. A practical car emergency kit gives drivers supplies for minor injuries, cold exposure, visibility problems, and basic roadside repairs. Each item should earn its space, stay usable in freezing weather, and stay within reach of the driver’s seat. The nine items below create a sensible starting point for winter preparation, with storage and inspection habits that matter just as much.