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Huskers Head to Sioux Falls to Battle Broncos on Sunday
9 days ago
TV/Online: Sunday's game will be televised on FS1 with Connor Onion and Shon Morris on the call. The game is also available online on the FOX One app. Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jeff Smith on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, WOW (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington. The pregame show begins an hour before tipoff and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.