undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
November rain for the weekend, but a nice turnaround next week
10 days ago
The cooler air that settled over the area toward the end of the work week will remain in place as the weekend gets underway. In fact, some of the season’s first snowflakes can fly overnight and early in the day Saturday. It’s not out of the question that a few non-paved surfaces pick up a dusting of snow. Lake-enhanced rain showers will be the rule during much of Saturday; the clouds and chilly breezes will be accompanied by temperatures near the 40-degree mark.