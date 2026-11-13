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Hawaiian Electric Uses Cyberhawk Drones to Identify Power Line Problems Before They Spark Wildfires
By Jim Magill,8 days ago
Drone inspections across Hawaii Island, Maui County, and Oahu aim to detect damaged electrical equipment and reduce wildfire risks. With highly unusual atmospheric conditions increasing the risks of outbreaks of dangerous wildfires across the island chain, Hawaiian Electric recently turned to drone inspections to spot problems along its miles of transmission lines, before they can ignite blazes.
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