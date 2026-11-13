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Ondas Reports 16-Fold Revenue Growth as Defense Drone Business Expands
By Miriam McNabb,9 days ago
Company reports $214 million in new orders, expands counter-drone operations, and targets $1.1 billion in revenue for 2027. Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of $167.5 million, more than 16 times the $10.1 million reported a year earlier. The company attributed its growth to acquisitions and increased demand across its defense, counter-drone, and autonomous systems businesses.