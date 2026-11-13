undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
White House Puts Drone Security at the Top of Its Agenda
By Miriam McNabb,8 days ago
National Security Council official Sebastian Gorka calls for faster action, expanded training, and a greater role for local law enforcement. The White House is making drone and counter-drone security a major national priority, with an emphasis on expanding state and local capabilities and accelerating American drone technology development. That was the message from Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, speaking at the November 9 Drone Security and SLTT Grant Forum. Held at MGM National Harbor, the event was organized by DRONERESPONDERS and the Commercial Drone Alliance and brought together senior government officials, public safety leaders, and industry representatives.