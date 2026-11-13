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Perris Woman Ponzi Scheme Trial Set for March 25 Over Avocado Business Fraud
8 days ago
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A March 25 trial date was confirmed Tuesday for a Perris woman accused of perpetrating a Ponzi scheme centered on an avocado business. Consuelo Carrasco Ramirez, 54, was arrested last year following a two-month Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation. Ramirez, also known as "Consuelo Zeferina," is charged with eight counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, four counts of passing bogus checks and a sentence-enhancing white collar crime allegation.
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