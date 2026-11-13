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» Self-Defense or Attempted Murder? Jury Hears Competing Accounts of Liquor Store Shooting
By Holly Levy,9 days ago
A confrontation outside a Baltimore liquor store that allegedly ended with a man shooting himself before firing nine rounds at another individual became the focus of competing openings on Nov. 12, as attorneys presented different accounts of the April shooting. Nedrick Johnson, 31, appeared before Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge...
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