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North Jefferson Avenue shooting: Goldsboro police seek suspect Deashawn Darden
By News 12 Staff,10 days ago
What charges are Deashawn Darden facing in the North Jefferson Avenue shooting?. When was Kanye Khammonni Glasper arrested and what charges does he face?. Goldsboro police are seeking 22-year-old Deashawn Maleek Darden in connection with the Nov. 9 shooting that killed Cory James Hodges and critically injured Tachelle Denise Stewart.
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