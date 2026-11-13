undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dejounte Murray Demands Trade from Pelicans
By JoshFisher,10 days ago
Too deep at the position for a former All-Star. Point guard Dejounte Murray is demanding a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The report follows recent tension between the one-time All-Star and the franchise. Incidents include Murray directing insults at head coach Jamahl Mosley during a game and accusing the team of leaking negative stories about him to the press.