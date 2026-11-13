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Michigan Mailbag: Was Kyle Whittingham forced to fire OC Jason Beck?
By Grace Foulk,10 days ago
Was Kyle Whittingham forced to fire Jason Beck? We answer that question and more ahead of Michigan Football vs Oregon in this week’s Michigan Mailbag:. The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a terrible loss to in-state rival Michigan State. Give credit to the Spartans and their coaching staff for putting up enough of a fight to beat Michigan. Despite injuries and only two wins before that game, they came to Ann Arbor and frustratingly beat the Wolverines.