undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fact check: Jon Stewart claims Chuck Schumer opposed 'half' of Democratic Senate winners
By Cami Henry-SeymoreLouis Jacobson, PolitiFact reporters,10 days ago
Soon after Democrats retook the U.S. Senate, comedian Jon Stewart stirred the pot on his weekly podcast, criticizing Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who could become his party’s majority leader in the coming weeks. “One of the first things you need to do is remove that system of seniority from...