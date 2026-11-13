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Building the perfect care package: Sending a piece of home
9 days ago
These were my kids’ immediate responses when I asked what first comes to mind when they hear “care package.”. Their excitement for a box of homemade treats is matched only by my own enthusiasm for making them. Baking their favorites fills the kitchen with a familiar warmth and comforting aromas. As I carefully pack everything into a cardboard box, I feel like I am reaching across the miles to deliver a little piece of home.