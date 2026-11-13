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Manatee County libraries could face cuts, reduced hours or closures after Amendment 3
By Julia Hazel,10 days ago
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Manatee County’s seven public libraries could face reduced hours, fewer employees, program cuts or even branch closures after the passage of Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment that will reduce property tax revenue available to local governments by increasing the homestead exemption. County leaders are...