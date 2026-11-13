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Perryville’s Powell voted PJ River Valley Player of the Week
By Eric Tyler,7 days ago
The final Petit Jean River Valley Football Player of the Week Award presented by Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton goes to Perryville High School’s Blake Powell. The two-way lineman dominated on both sides of the ball in the Mustangs’ 35-34 come-from-behind Week 10 win over Conway Christian, finishing with ten tackles, a sack and five tackles for loss on defense, while recording a 92 percent blocking grade on offense…