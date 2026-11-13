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The Great Workforce Realignment: 20 Careers Expecting Growth
By Riley Adams, CPAKyle Woodley,9 days ago
There’s little question that the landscape of American employment is constantly evolving—certain careers are becoming obsolete, while others are rapidly gaining traction—that’s especially true with the rapid development of artificial intelligence, automation, and machine learning. From endless technological advancements to a growing emphasis on sustainable living...