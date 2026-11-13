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Matthew Oberley: Congratulations to Joe Lennerz For Being Named to The CAP Board of Governors
7 days ago
Matthew Oberley, SVP, Clinical Laboratory Director of Record at Natera, shared on LinkedIn:. “Congratulations to my friend and Natera colleague Joe Lennerz for being named to the College of American Pathologists (CAP) Board of Governors!”. The College of American Pathologists (CAP) is the world’s largest professional organization of board-certified pathologists....