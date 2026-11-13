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Former Colts QB Philip Rivers Officially Lands College HC Job
By Steven Kubitza,10 days ago
Philip Rivers is a unique individual in modern Indianapolis Colts history. He initially spent the 2020 season with the team and decided to retire after that one season. But his Colts tenure was not done yet as he joined the team late in the 2025 season following the season-ending injury suffered by Daniel Jones. He did not win a game, yet it was a fun sight to see the veteran back on the field chasing a playoff berth.
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