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REGIONAL NEWS NOVEMBER 13TH, 2026
By carlahughes,10 days ago
Paintsville, Ky – Paintsville police are investigating after human remains were found at a home on Main Street. Officers were called to the property just before 7:00 Wednesday evening. Police say homeowners who were remodeling the house discovered what appeared to be human remains beneath a bathtub. Investigators recovered skeletal remains along with a dress, and also found additional potential remains in a crawl space under the home. Paintsville police say more information will be released as it becomes available.