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Blow for Italy! Lazio midfielder Davide Frattesi ruled out of crucial Nations League showdown against Belgium with muscular injury
By Khaled Mahmoud,10 days ago
The Italian national team will have to navigate their decisive Nations League encounter against Belgium without the services of Frattesi. The Lazio midfielder has officially left the Azzurri training camp at Coverciano after being diagnosed with a muscular issue that prevents his participation in Sunday's trip to Brussels. Frattesi had...