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'Operation Charlotte's Web' protester sentenced to 5 months in federal prison
By WFAE,10 days ago
A federal judge on Friday sentenced a protester arrested during “Operation Charlotte’s Web” last year. U.S. District Judge Matthew E. Orso sentenced Heather Morrow, 45, to five months in federal prison followed by seven months of probation. Morrow is a bus driver in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools who ran unsuccessfully this year for Mecklenburg County commissioner.