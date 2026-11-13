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Boebert blames potential loss on policy, corruption and 'markets'
9 days ago
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) blamed her potential loss in Colorado's 4th Congressional District on policy, corruption and "markets" Thursday as her race remains too close to call more than a week out from Election Day."Yes, there are so many different variables, and I'm going to start with policy," she told NewsNation's Blake Burman. "I'm a member of the House Freedom Caucus, and we were the ones that were having these floor debates when bad bills would come to the floor or deals that were promised weren't followed through with."Read More: https://thehill.com/homenews/house/6217833-boebert-blames-policy-market-losses/#news #election #poltics #boebert #colorado #midterms.