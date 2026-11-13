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Toyota Is Now The Last Automaker Selling A Manual Pickup Truck In America For 2027
By Alina Moore,10 days ago
Toyota confirmed this week that the 2027 Tacoma stands alone as the only new pickup truck sold in America with a manual transmission option, following the Jeep Gladiator's departure from the stick-shift club at the end of 2024. For truck buyers who still want to row their own gears, there's exactly one option left on dealer lots.