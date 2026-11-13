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Project Censored – Project Censored’s History / Making Friends: Tech & Journalism
10 days ago
Mickey recently sat down with the second director of Project Censored and co-founder of this program, Dr. Peter Phillips, professor emeritus of political sociology from Sonoma State University, who edited 14 editions of the Project’s annual book and author of Giants: The Global Power Elite and Titans of Capital. They spoke about the history of Project Censored, how censorship has changed and grown, remaining a fixture a society that purports to cherish press freedoms and free speech. Peter shared some stories of his times at the Project, and from the times of his predecessor, the founder of Project Censored, Dr. Carl Jensen, who launched the Project as a college class in 1976.