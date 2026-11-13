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US regulators move ahead on crypto trust charters as Senate scrutiny grows
By Adrian Zmudzinski,10 days ago
Federal regulators are opening more avenues for crypto companies to operate under US rules, while congressional investigators are asking to see the records behind those decisions. Lawmakers want to know how regulators justified new trust charters, how crypto companies handled compliance and what dealings they had with people tied to President Donald Trump’s administration.