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7th Ward Residents Push for Say in North Broad Safety Work After Crashes
By Tommy Reed,8 days ago
N. Broad St. & Onzaga Ave. — Reported Scooter Collision Intersection. A 71-year-old New Orleans man is still relying on a cane and walker a month after he says a driver struck him on his scooter near North Broad and Onzaga and then kept going without stopping. Steve Brown's recovery has become a rallying point for 7th Ward residents who say they want a direct voice in the state's targeted resurfacing and safety work on one of the neighborhood's most dangerous corridors.