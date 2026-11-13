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One Deadpool Movie Star Didn’t Make the Cut for Avengers: Doomsday, New Promo Confirms
By Jackson Hayes,10 days ago
Marvel Studios gave Fox's X-Men universe a proper send-off in Deadpool & Wolverine by showing a montage of behind-the-scenes footage from various superhero productions. And then the company turned right around and brought back most of the cast from the original X-Men trilogy for Avengers: Doomsday. However, not every actor connected to the up-and-down franchise got an invite. One Deadpool star recently confirmed that they're sitting Doomsday out in a hilarious promotional video for the upcoming movie.