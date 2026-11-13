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Once a staple in Chicago, new monumental public art lands in Rockford’s Davis Park
By Kevin Haas,10 days ago
ROCKFORD — A large-scale abstract sculpture that was a fixture of the James R. Thompson Center in downtown Chicago for nearly four decades has a new home in Davis Park. Bridgeport, a 35-foot tall and 15-foot wide painted aluminium sculpture from late artist and sculptor John Henry, now serves as the centerpiece of a new collection installed this week in the riverfront park, 320 S. Wyman St. in downtown.
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