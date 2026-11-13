undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kennedy Funding expands international lending footprint with $1.26M land loan in Cartagena
7 days ago
NJ-based lender provides cash-out refinance for planned residential subdivision in Colombia. ENGLEWOOD, NJ/Cartagena, Colombia — Kennedy Funding, one of the world’s leading direct private land-loan lenders, has closed a $1.26 million cash-out refinance loan for a residential land development project in Cartagena, Colombia. The transaction showcases the firm’s ability to structure financing for complex land opportunities in international markets where many traditional U.S. lenders have limited experience or are unwilling to lend.