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PenceAg Named Indiana Dealer for BASS Hybrids
9 days ago
BASS Hybrids has selected PenceAg as its first dealer in Indiana, marking the seed company's official entry into the Corn Belt. “We’re thrilled to bring BASS Hybrids into our lineup,” said Paul Pence, PenceAg founder. “While BASS is a well-established and highly respected brand in the Upper Midwest, it’s relatively new for most growers here. BASS is steeped in great research and technology – but also and even more important – they’re a company grounded in integrity and doing business the right way. That’s key to us and completely consistent with our other terrific seed brands.”