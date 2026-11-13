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Colliers completes sale of Edison Square West in Edison, New Jersey for $11,700,000
8 days ago
±98,566 s/f class A office asset trades at $119 psf following a broad, controlled marketing process. EDISON, NJ — Colliers, a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, announced the successful sale of Edison Square West, a ±98,566 s/f class A office building located at 2035 Lincoln Hwy. in Edison, on behalf of seller Friendwell Management USA, LLC, for $11.7 million, or 119 psf. Marketed in partnership with Ten-X, a leading online commercial real estate auction platform, the property ultimately traded through a negotiated pre-auction sale. The transaction was led by vice chair Jacklene Chesler, senior vice president Patrick Norris, and transaction manager Brittany Leventoff.