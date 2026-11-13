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Love and Death on Easter Island
By Chuck Bowen,8 days ago
“Wild Horse Nine” knows who killed J.F.K., and the nature of the United States’ role in toppling Chile’s democracy in the early 1970s, but it doesn’t have the fervent, desperate energy of a conspiracy thriller. It isn’t eaten up with the how and why of conspiracy —questions that ring with hope for accountability. Those are moot points here. This movie is concerned with how easily we can live with our societies behaving barbarically provided we’re comfortable. It’s in mourning for the possibility for humane life.