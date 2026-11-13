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'Miracle': All rescued from capsized New Orleans riverboat in tanker collision
10 days ago
Over 30 people were injured after a tanker collided with a docked riverboat on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans, officials said Friday. Nearly 200 people were on board the cruise ship, American Heritage, when the Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with it, according New Orleans officials. All have been accounted for, according to New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno, calling it a "miracle on the Mississippi."