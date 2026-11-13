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Brookfield, CPPIB consortium enters next round in Uniper sales process, sources say
By Christoph Steitz,10 days ago
FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A consortium of Brookfield and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is among suitors that have advanced to the next stage of German state-owned utility Uniper's sale, according to three people familiar with the process. Bidders, including Norway's Equinor, Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's EPH and...