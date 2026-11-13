undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Donovan Mitchell re-signs with Cavs as Cleveland stakes its future on continuity
By Get More Sports,7 days ago
A few weeks before his August wedding to singer Coco Jones, Donovan Mitchell and Jones held a joint bachelor-bachelorette celebration in early July, joined by seven groomsmen and six bridesmaids, according to ESPN. During that stretch the Cleveland Cavaliers were preparing to offer Mitchell a four-year, $273 million extension that would keep him in Cleveland through 2031; ESPN reported he agreed to sign despite the possibility of earning roughly $80 million more by waiting until the following summer.