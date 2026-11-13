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Doorbell camera catches moment of Brooklyn building collapse
10 days ago
Doorbell camera footage captured the moment a building collapsed in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn on Wednesday, November 11, killing eight people and injuring 18 others. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said a three-story, multiple-dwelling building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue had collapsed into an adjacent construction site at about 4 pm Wednesday. Video from 1323 Flatbush Ave, which is located on the other side of the now-collapsed building, shows the moment the neighboring building came crashing down, taking one of its walls down with it. During a press conference on Thursday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said two children were among eight people confirmed to have died after the building collapsed. Two construction workers were among the six adults who died, and another 18 people were injured from the collapse, including 14 civilians and four firefighters, he said. “The vast majority of those still being treated in hospitals are in stable condition. One person is in critical condition,” Mamdani said. The FDNY said its rescue operations were concluded as of 3:37 pm Thursday and that the site had been turned over to the Department of Buildings and the New York City Police Department (NYPD).