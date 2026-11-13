undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Team rescues new mother cow in San Diego
9 days ago
Late Thursday evening (11/13), San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) rescued an eight-year-old Jersey cow who collapsed at the bottom of a steep pasture after giving birth in Fallbrook, CA. Veterinarians suspected that the new mother cow, named Amalthea, developed milk fever—a severe calcium deficiency that can strike after calving, leaving cows dangerously weak and unable to stand. The ERT moved Amalthea to the barn where the veterinarians began rehabilitation and reunited her with her newborn calf.
2