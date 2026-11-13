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Oceans and forests have absorbed roughly half our carbon emissions for decades, slowing climate change – but can they keep it up?
9 days ago
Over the past two centuries, humans have pumped billions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels, raising global temperatures in the process. Luckily for humanity, Earth has done what it could to soften the impact. The world’s oceans have absorbed 35% of carbon dioxide emissions...