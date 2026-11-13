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Knoxville seasonal warming shelter opening Dec. 1, remain open nightly through winter months
By Gracyn Thatcher,10 days ago
Knoxville’s Office of Housing Stability is partnering with the nonprofit Relaunch to offer seasonal shelter every night during the winter, regardless of temperature. About 700 people sought shelter on the coldest night last winter, and three people died from exposure to the cold. The seasonal shelter will open Dec....
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