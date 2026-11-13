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Inaugural Eberly Research Excellence and Innovation Awards honor 12 researchers
By Katie Yan,9 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Eberly College of Science honored 12 researchers with inaugural Eberly Research Excellence and Innovation Awards. The recipients were awarded at a ceremony on Nov. 6, following the second annual Eberly Research Showcase: Connecting the Dots, from Bonds to Orbits, a student-led event featuring graduate student and postdoctoral research through lightning talks, oral presentations and posters.