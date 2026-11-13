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‘One Life to Live’ and ‘General Hospital’ Actress Bree Williamson Mourns the Loss of Husband Michael John Roberts
By Michael Fairman,7 days ago
In heartbreaking news, Bree Williamson (ex-Jessica Buchanan, One Life to Live, ex- Claudette Beaulieu, General Hospital) is mourning the loss of her husband Michael John Roberts who passed away after his battle with glioblastoma om Wednesday, November 11 and at just 48-years-old. The Hollywood Reporter initially reported Roberts death sharing...