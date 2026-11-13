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Cigar News: Long Ashes Cigar Club Hosts Third Annual Puros With A Purpose Unites Leading Premium Cigar Brands For A Charitable Celebration In South Florida
By Editorials,10 days ago
Long Ashes Cigar Club will host the Third Annual Puros With a Purpose on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Chela’s Coctelería in Miami Lakes, Florida. The charitable event will bring together more than 30 premium cigar brands and industry partners and an anticipated 350 guests for an afternoon of premium cigars, entertainment, and philanthropy, benefiting children and families in tobacco-growing communities throughout Central America and the Caribbean.